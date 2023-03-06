‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Bryan Cogman to Helm Wilmer Valderrama’s ‘Zorro’ Series at Disney+

Bryan Cogman has signed on to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the new “Zorro” series starring Wilmer Valderrama at Disney+, Variety has confirmed.

The series was originally reported as being in development at the streamer in December 2021. Per the official logline, “When tragedy strikes his family, privileged caballero Diego de la Vega (Valderrama) returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles and discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.”

Cogman joins fellow executive producers Gary Marsh, Valderrama, and John Gertz on the series. Disney Branded Television will produce.

Cogman is best known for his long tenure on the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones,” on which he ultimately served as writer and co-executive producer. He ultimately penned 11 episodes of the series, including the Season 8 episode “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” He also won four Emmys during his time on the show. Cogman most recently worked as a consulting producer on Season 1 of the Amazon epic “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” He is also not a stranger to working with Disney, as he is also writing a feature remake of “The Sword in the Stone” for the Mouse House.

Cogman is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Hansen Jacobson.

The new “Zorro” is a reimagining of the Disney-ABC “Zorro” series starring Guy Williams that aired in the 1950s. That show also starred Gene Sheldon, George J. Lewis, and Henry Calvin. It aired for 78 episodes between 1957 and 1959, with four hour-long episodes airing in the early 1960s.

Deadline first reported Cogman’s involvement in “Zorro.”