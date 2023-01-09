Gadi Schwartz To Anchor Streaming 8PM Hour for ‘NBC News Now’

Gadi Schwartz, best known for NBC News’ Snapchat show, is getting a streaming 8 p.m. hour all his own.

Schwartz will anchor an 8 p.m. newscast from Los Angeles. on the free, ad-supported NBC News Now streaming service, according to a memo issued Monday by Janelle Rodriguez, the NBC News senior vice president who oversees the emerging news outlet.

Schwartz has expanded his profile by co-anchoring “Stay Tuned” on Snapchat over the past five years, making him “a familiar draw for a new generation of viewers,” Rodriguez said. “Since joining NBC News in 2016 as a correspondent, Gadi has covered a range of pressing issues across all of our platforms, most notably the immigration crisis at the border.”

News aficionados are getting an avalanche of new content as every mainstream TV-news organization places new emphasis on reaching viewers through content they can watch at times and in places of their own choosing, not at set moments on a TV schedule. The streaming programs are meant to provide an antidote, of sorts, to some of the legacy issues that hinder their traditional TV antecedents. The broadband shows aren’t constrained by the same time limits and requirements for commercial breaks, and allow for deeper conversations about hot stories and trending topics and can showcase more of what network news divisions do each day.

News divisions have created a bevy of new evening programs for streaming audiences, led by anchors such as CBS News’ John Dickerson, NBC News’ Tom Llamas, and ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

Schwartz moved to NBC News from KNBC in Los Angeles in 2016. He had worked for ten years at KOB in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he was a weekend news anchor and an investigative reporter.