Gabrielle Union to Star in ‘Pretty Little Wife’ Series Adaptation in Development at Amazon

Amazon is developing a series version of the Darby Kane novel “Pretty Little Wife” with Gabrielle Union attached to star.

The project is described as “a cat-and-mouse thriller with a pulpy edge and some sexy soap that centers around two brilliant — and very different — Black women: Lily (Union), the pretty little wife suspected of murdering her husband, and Ginny, the detective on the case. Upon entering each other’s lives, they begin to crack open each other’s façade to reveal what really lies beneath.”

Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin (“The Flight Attendant,” “Nashville) are co-writing and executive producing along with Kristen SaBerre (“4400,” “The Good Lord Bird”). Union will executive produce in addition to starring via I’ll Have Another Productions. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson of A+E Studios will also executive produce along with Range Media Partners. A+E Studios and Amazon Studios will produce for Amazon’s Prime Video.

Union most recently starred in the third and final season of the Apple drama series “Truth Be Told” opposite Octavia Spencer. Her past TV credits include leading the “Bad Boys” spinoff “LA’s Finest” and “Being Mary Jane.” In film, she is known for her role in “Bring It On,” “Love and Basketball,” “Sleepless,” “Top Five,” and “Think Like a Man” and “Think Like a Man Too.”

Union is repped by CAA, Range Media Partners, Patti Felker and JR McGinnis, and The Lede Company. Kane is repped by Sugar23 and Bradford Literary Agency. Lavender and Ulin are repped by CAA, Range, and Morris Yorn. SaBerre is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and Morris Yorn.