FX Sets Fall Premiere Dates Including ‘Fargo’ Season 5 and Delayed ‘A Murder at the End of the World’

FX has set premiere dates for its fall 2023 lineup. Along with the previously announced dates for “American Horror Story: Delicate” and “American Horror Stories,” the network has mapped out the debuts of “The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant,” “A Murder at the End of the World” and Season 5 of “Fargo.”

“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant” will premiere on Sept. 29 and follows the rigging scandal and contestant revolt that took place as Miss USA and its parent company, Miss Universe, came under female ownership for the first time, as well as the legacy brand’s attempts to increase profitability by embracing women’s empowerment. The documentary feature is produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik.

“A Murder at the End of the World” premieres with two episodes on Nov. 14, followed by weekly drops. The mystery series follows a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin) who is invited, alongside eight other guests, by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life. Along with Corrin and Owen, the limited series stars Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi and Edoardo Ballerini. Marling created the series with Zal Batmanglij, and both executive produce alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. FX Productions is the studio.

“Fargo’s” returns to FX on Nov. 21. The fifth season is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019 and follows Dorothy “Dot” Lyon (Juno Temple) after an unexpected series of events lands her in hot water with the authorities, plunging the seemingly typical Midwestern housewife back into a life she thought she had left behind. Executive producers include creator Noah Hawley executive produces via 26 Keys and Warren Littlefield via the Littlefield Company as well as Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Joel and Ethan Coen. MGM Television is the lead studio on “Fargo” and produces with FX Productions. Amazon and MGM Studios distribute internationally.

As previously announced, “American Horror Story: Delicate” will premiere on Sept. 20 and debut new episodes weekly on Wednesdays for four more weeks. Part 2 of “Delicate” is set for 2024. The season stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne. 20th Television is the studio, and creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk executive produce with Halley Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Scott Robertson. 20th Television is the studio.

“American Horror Stories,” the “AHS” spinoff featuring a different horror story in each episode, will drop on Hulu with all four parts on Oct. 26. Murphy, Falchuk and Woodall executive produce with Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. 20th Television is the studio.