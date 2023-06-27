‘Futurama’ Unveils Trailer for Hulu Reboot as Show Defrosts After a Decade (TV News Roundup)

It’s back to the “Futurama!” The trailer has been released for Season 11 of the animated futuristic sitcom. After a decade, the series has defrosted for 10 new episodes which will be added to Hulu on July 24.

Season 11 features “a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV,” said the show’s official synopsis.

New New York will feature the voices of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. “Futurama” was created by Matt Groening and is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

Watch the “Futurama” trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

FX has released a first-look at its limited murder mystery series “A Murder at the End of the World,” previously titled “Retreat,” which is set to premiere on August 29.

“A Murder at the End of the World” follows the story of the Gen Z amateur sleuth Darby Hart (Emma Corrin). After being invited to a lucrative retreat with eight other people, one of the guests mysteriously is found dead. Per the show’s official logline, “Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

The series stars Corrin alongside Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

“A Murder at the End of the World” was created and directed by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij who serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.

Watch the official teaser below.

AWARD SHOWS

The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has named the final season of “Succession” its best TV drama for this year’s Dorian TV Awards, among a slate of other actors and titles.

The fifteenth annual Dorian TV Awards saw “Abbott Elementary” take home the title for best TV comedy, Sarah Snook awarded with best TV performance for “Succession” and “Jury Duty” with best reality show. Jennifer Coolidge was awarded best supporting drama performance for “The White Lotus” while Bridget Everett was named best comedy lead for her work in “Somebody Somewhere.”

Additionally, HBO Max’s “The Other Two” was named the best LGBTQ TV show while Director Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” scored best TV movie or miniseries. Ariana DeBose was recognized for having the best TV musical performance in “Angela Bassett Did the Thing (Opening Number)” at the BAFTA Film Awards.