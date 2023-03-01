Fulwell 73 Renews Deal With CBS Studios, Extending Partnership After ‘The Late Late Show’

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” might be making its final curtain call on CBS this spring, but CBS Studios is continuing its partnership with Fulwell 73, the production company behind the late-night show and much more.

Fulwell 73 has re-upped its first-look development deal with CBS Studios for three more years, Variety has learned.

A person familiar with the agreement says the renewal deal began last fall. Under the pact, Fulwell 73 will continue to develop scripted, alternative and digital projects for the studio across broadcast, cable, streaming and digital platforms.

Fulwell 73 first inked a deal with CBS Studios in 2016. The company has been in business with CBS since 2015 when Corden began hosting “The Late Late Show,” which became a mega success for the company that has been defined by countless viral moments during its run.

In the years since, the company has been booming with projects across properties, and has retained a close relationship with CBS. Fulwell 73 has produced the Grammys telecast on CBS since 2021, including this year’s show, which had the biggest audience since before the pandemic. Fulwell 73 was also behind Adele’s “One Night Only” special on CBS in 2021, which won the outstanding variety special Emmy last year. CBS Studios produces and distributes the multiple Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” series on Apple TV+, which was inspired by the popular segment from “The Late Late Show” that was created by Corden and Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston.

Beyond CBS, Fulwell 73 produces Hulu’s “The Kardashians” and Amazon’s scripted series “Mammals,” which stars Corden. The company was also behind Amazon’s “Cinderella” movie with Camila Cabello and Billy Porter and the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion in 2021 on HBO Max.

Fulwell was founded in 2005 by partners Winston, Leo Pearlman, Gabe Turner and Ben Turner, who were all childhood friends growing up together in the U.K. Corden officially joined the company as its fifth partner in 2017.

Corden announced last year that he’d be departing “The Late Late Show” after its current season, which will air its final episode and a primetime special on April 27. The late-night show that is known for signature segments like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical” will welcome Tom Cruise for its grand finale.

CBS has not officially announced any programming plans for what will replace “The Late Late Show,” but Variety reported that the network is expected to replace the late-night show with a reboot of Comedy Central’s game show @midnight, which would revive a concept from the CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global.

Recently speaking to Variety, Corden addressed his decision to walk away from the show, saying, “When I took the job, I always saw it as an adventure rather than a final destination. And so I never ever took it thinking, ‘Well, that’s it. I’ve got one of these seats, one of these desks and I’ll be here forever.'”

Now, it seems, Corden and his Fulwell has 73 partners will have even more time to focus on their blossoming producing endeavors.