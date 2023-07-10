‘Full House Rewind’ Podcast With Dave Coulier Sets Guests Including John Stamos, Premiere Date and Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Full House Rewind,” PodCo’s upcoming rewatch podcast hosted by Dave Coulier, has set an initial lineup of guests and debuted a trailer. The first episode will premiere on July 21 at 9 a.m. ET.

The podcast will feature Coulier, who starred as Joey Gladstone in “Full House” and the reboot “Fuller House,” as he recounts each episode of the beloved ABC sitcom.

Among the guests confirmed to appear on “Full House Rewind” are John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis in both “Full House” and “Fuller House”; Jeff Franklin, who created both series; Josh Peck, who played Ben in two episodes of “Fuller House”; Marla Sokoloff, who recurred as Gia Mahan in both series; actor, comedian and radio personality Adam Carolla; PodCo partner star of “Even Stevens” and “Kim Possible” Christy Carlson Romano; Mike Binder, who played Steve in an episode of “Full House” and directed “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” after Saget’s death; Patti Mustari, who served as script supervisor on both series; Rich Correll, who directed episodes of both series; and Karen Miller, a production manager on “Full House.

“’Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ have received so much love from fans worldwide. I am still blown away by the positive response,” Coulier said. “I’m thrilled to partner with PodCo for the ‘Full House Rewind’ video podcast, and excited for listeners to laugh along with guests like John Stamos and Josh Peck in our feel-good variety show series. So, join me, Mr. Woodchuck, Comet and my cartoon pals this summer, and we’ll all get together for a big, Tanner family hug.“

“Full House” ran on ABC for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. The series followed Danny Tanner (Saget) who, after the death of his wife, enlisted his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and his best friend Joey (Coulier) to help him raise his three daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger also starred.

In 2016, Netflix debuted a reboot titled “Fuller House.” Running for five seasons, the series followed D.J., who moved back into her childhood home after being widowed. There, Stephanie and Kimmy (Barber) help her raise her sons Jackson (Michael Campion), Max (Elias Harger) and Tommy Jr. (Dashiell and Fox Messitt). Weinger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Juan Pablo Di Pace, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch also starred. Saget, Coulier, Stamos and Loughlin appeared in recurring roles.

PodCo is led by Carlson Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, who serves as founder and CEO. Launched in 2023 and based in Los Angeles, the company also produces podcasts about “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Ned’s Declassified,” “Brotherly Love,” “Even Stevens” and more.

See the “Full House Rewind” trailer below.