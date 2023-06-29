’Full House’ Cast and Creator Jeff Franklin Set to Reunite at 90s Con (EXCLUSIVE)

Everywhere you look, the “Full House” cast is there for its fans. The upcoming ’90s Con in Tampa, Florida, will feature a panel with Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger and creator Jeff Franklin.

This marks the first time Franklin will be on a panel with the group since he was ousted from spinoff “Fuller House” in 2018 amid complaints of his behavior.

The group will be onsite for at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, September 16, and and Sunday, September 17 for autographs, selfies, professional photos ops and the full reunion panel.

90s Con was created in 2019 by Thats4Entertainment, the company behind ChristmasCon.

“As 90s kids, we thought it would be such a cool idea to be able to bring together tv show, movie and music reunions that we all grew up with,” co-founders Liliana Kligman and Christina Figliolia recently told Variety. “We knew the key to 90s Con would be bringing together the casts that haven’t been seen together, many since the 90s. As we did with Christmas Con, we wanted to create an entire world that allowed you to step into the show of that specific niche. As we did with Christmas Con, we aimed to build a convention that we ourselves as fans would want to attend, knowing that there would be an entire fan base with that similar interest. We build all our shows as fans first.”

This will be the third 90s Con. Variety previously announced that the cast of “Boy Meets World” will be at the convention to celebrate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the sitcom.

Confirmed cast for the “Boy Meets World” reunion include Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee, Matthew Lawrence, William Daniels, Bonnie Bartlett Daniels, Betsy Randle, William Russ and Lee Norris are set to attend.

Additionally, the event will include casts of “Halloweentown,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Family Matters” and “Saved by the Bell.” Disney icons Jodi Benson, Paige OHara, Linda Larkin, Judy Kuhn and Susan Egan will appear, as well members of *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and TLC.

Tickets are available now.