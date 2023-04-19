‘Fubar’ Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns to Action as a CIA Spy in Netflix Series

Get to the chopper — or better yet — to Netflix.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a trailer for “Fubar,” Netflix’s limited spy-adventure series starring the former Governator and “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Monica Barbaro.

The show follows father and daughter CIA operatives Luke (Schwarzenegger) and Emma Brunner (Barbaro) who discover they lived their entire lives unaware that the other was also part of the secretive agency. Just when he thought he was out, Luke gets pulled back in for one last job, but this time with his daughter. The series will have eight episodes.

The first teaser, released on Feb. 27, revealed that Schwarzenegger had yet to leave behind his one-liners and stogies, along with his love for action stories. “Fubar” shares some of the spy dramedy qualities of Schwarzenegger’s 1994 film “True Lies” with Jamie Lee Curtis. And while the show adds yet another action role to Schwarzeneggers large repertoire, it will be the first time the actor, governor and body builder will have a leading role in a scripted television series.

“Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season,” said Schwarzenegger.

The cast also includes Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Milan Carter, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

Schwarzenegger serves as an executive producer alongside creator and showrunner Nick Santora, who has written for “The Sopranos,” “Prison Break” and “Scorpion.” The show was also created with Skydance Television.

“Fubar” is set to premiere May 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.