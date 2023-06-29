‘From’ Renewed for Season 3 at MGM+

“From” has been renewed for Season 3 at MGM+.

The news comes just four days after the Season 2 finale. The third season will consist of 10 episodes, like the previous two seasons, and is expected to premiere in 2024. Per MGM+, “From” is the second-most watched series in network history, behind only “Godfather of Harlem.”

“The first two seasons of ‘From’ captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

The series takes place in a mysterious town that traps all those enter it and prevents them from leaving. The official description of the new season states, “In the wake of Season Two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them.”

The series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, and Scott McCord. Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, and Deborah Grover joined the show in Season 2.

“From” was created by John Griffin, who also serves as an executive producer. Jeff Pinkner serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jack Bender serves as a director and executive producer on the series. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg executive produce for Midnight Radio along with Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, as well as Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season,” said Bender. “We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”