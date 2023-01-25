Apple TV+ Sets ‘Frog and Toad’ Series, Announces Spring Kids and Family Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV+ announced its spring kids and family slate, which includes Peanuts specials new to the platform, a variety of original series and a “Frog and Toad” show, based on the beloved Arnold Lobel books.

“Frog and Toad,” premiering on April 28, boasts a voice cast including Nat Faxon, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, Yvette Nicole Brown, Margaret Cho and more. Rob Hoegee serves as showrunner, with Titmouse producing the animation. EPs are Hoegee, Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel and Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Per Apple: “Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.”

The spring kids and family slate also includes new animated series “Eva the Owlet,” out March 31 and based on Rebecca Elliott’s bestselling Scholastic book series “Owl Diaries.” According to the logline, the show centers on Eva, “a creative, cheeky owlet who lives next door to her best friend Lucy in the woodland world of Treetopington. With big ideas and an even bigger personality, Eva goes on high-flying adventures, expressing herself in her journal along the way!”

“Eva the Owlet” Courtesy of Apple

Another new series, “Jane,” premiering April 14, blends live-action and CGI. The 10-episode mission-driven family show is inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall and stars Ava Louise Murchison as Jane Garcia, “a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals.”

Peanuts Classics special “A Charlie Brown Valentine” will hit Apple TV+ on Feb. 9, while the Peanuts Anthology III — which includes “It’s an Adventure, Charlie Brown,” “It’s Spring Training, Charlie Brown” and “Life is a Circus, Charlie Brown,” among others — will premiere on the platform May 5.

Returning for Season 2 are “Harriet the Spy,” “Pretzel and the Puppies” and “Pinecone & Pony,” while Emmy-winning series “Stillwater” will release its third season on May 19.

View the full slate below.

Feb. 3: “Pinecone & Pony” Season 2

Feb. 9: Peanuts Classics Special “A Charlie Brown Valentine”

Feb. 24: “Pretzel and the Puppies” Season 2

March 15: “Stillwater” – New Shorts

March 31: “Eva the Owlet”

April 14: “Jane,” “Sago Mini Friends” Earth Day Special

April 28: “Frog and Toad”

May 5: Peanuts Anthology III, “Harriet the Spy” Season 2

May 19: “Stillwater” Season 3