‘Fresh Prince’ Alum Janet Hubert Joins ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Janet Hubert is making her way from Belair to Serenity, SC (or, more accurately Tampa, Florida) as she joins “Sweet Magnolias” for Season 3.

Variety has learned Hubert will guest star as Bev Decatur, Helen’s (Heather Headley) mother. In a moment of crisis, Helen goes to Tampa to visit her mother, needing Bev’s unique blend of humor, compassion, and tough love.

“Following the brawl at Sullivan’s, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas,” reads the Season 3 logline, per Netflix.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Chris Medlin, Anneliese Judge, Brandon Quinn and Dion Johnstone also star.

Best known for originating the role of Vivian Banks on the “Fresh Prince of Belair,” she most recently starred in Netflix’s “The Perfect Find.” Her film credits include “Single Black Female,” “Christmas Belles,” “No Letting Go,” “King Ester,” “Fever,” and “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.” On the TV side, she’s been seen in “Last OG,” “Love Life,” “Pose,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Ms. Pat Show,” and “General Hospital,” among several other titles.

“Sweet Magnolias” is executive produced by Sheryl J. Anderson, who also serves as showrunner. Dan Paulson, and Sherryl Woods also executive produce alongside co-executive producers Norman Buckley, Matt Drake. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.

View the first-look images below.