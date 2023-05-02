Freida Pinto Joins ‘Surface’ Season 2 at Apple (EXCLUSIVE)

Freida Pinto has signed on to “Surface” Season 2 at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively.

Pinto joins series star Gugu Mbatha-Raw as well as fellow new cast member Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” fame. As previously announced, “Surface” Season 2 will see Mbatha-Raw’s character Sophie return to her hometown of London and “rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was.”

Pinto will play Grace, Quinn’s (Dunster) fiancé. Quinn is the troubled scion of the infamous Huntley family. As the soon-to-be newest member of the Huntley family, Grace is said to be “conflicted about what she’s really signing up for, and forms a special bond with Sophie.”

Pinto is best known to American audiences for her role in the Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire.” Her other film credits include “Trishna, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” and “Knight of Cups.” Recently, she starred in the feature “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” which debuted in theaters in July 2022. Up next, she will star in Kristen Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut, “My Mother’s Wedding.” She is also producing “The Henna Artist” and “Unbecoming, Dressed in Dreams” via her production company Freebird Films.

Pinto is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment



Led by a critically hailed “captive” and “magnetic” performance by star Mbatha-Raw, “Surface” is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. The series is created by Veronica West, who wrote the original series, and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Mbatha-Raw executive produces in addition to starring. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine.



