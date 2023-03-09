Freeform Drops ‘Good Trouble’ Season 5 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Freeform dropped a teaser for Season 5 of “Good Trouble,” which premieres March 16 and will stream on Hulu the next day.

The series is a spin-off of “The Fosters,” and has followed the characters Callie and Mariana to Los Angeles. In the fifth season of the drama series, the roommates find relationship challenges as well as career opportunities, and “The Coterie” group must support each other as they navigate adulthood.

Season 5 features Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. Maia Mitchell, who left the show last season, will return for a short arc. The series is executive produced by showrunner Joanna Johnson as well as Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez.

Check out the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Prime Video Sports dropped the official trailer for the new documentary “Reggie,” which examines the career and legacy of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist Reggie Jackson.

Jackson sits down to recount his experiences breaking barriers within the MLB, starting in Birmingham at the height of the Civil Rights movement, then moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party — and eventually landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball. The documentary also features Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron and Derek Jeter.

“Reggie” is directed by Emmy award-winner Alexandria Stapleton, and produced by Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, Alexandria Stapleton and co-producers Keith Loegering and Ryan Mooneyham. Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison, Jason Cloth, and Suraj Maraboyina serve as executive producers.

“Reggie” will premiere on March 24. Watch the trailer below.

*

The Roku Channel has released the first trailer for the new comedy series “Slip,” which premieres April 21.

“Slip” Zoe Lister-Jones as Mae, a woman who is growing restless in her seemingly good marriage. One day Mae “slips” and has a one-night stand with Eric — and then wakes up the next morning in a panic, after realizing she’s entered a parallel universe in which she and Eric are married. Mae then embarks on a journey, where she finds herself slipping into other realities and relationships, all while she tries to find a way back to her husband.

Lister-Jones stars alongside Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, Amar Chadha-Patel, Emily Hampshire. “Slip” is executive produced by Lister-Jones, Ro Donnelly, Dakota Johnson, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and produced by Karen Harnisch.

Watch the “Slip” trailer below.

*

PBS Masterpiece has released its first look at its upcoming four-part series, “Tom Jones” starring Hannah Waddingham.

The romantic comedy limited series has reimagined Henry Fielding’s 1749 novel, “The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.” The series stars Waddingham as Lady Bellaston, alongside Solly McLeod as Tom Jones and Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western. The three are joined by James Fleet, Alun Armstrong, Felicity Montaguand James Wilbraham.

The series was written by Gwyneth Hughes and directed by Georgia Parris. Benjamin Greenacre serves as producer alongside executive producers Rebecca Eaton, James Gandhi, Polly Hill, Susanne Simpson, Damien Timmer, Helen Ziegler and Hughes.

Watch the “Tom Jones” trailer below.

*

An official trailer has arrived for “The Last Thing He Told Me,” an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+ starring Jennifer Garner.

Based on the novel by author Laura Dave, the series features Garner as Hannah, a woman who attempts to reconcile with her 16-year-old stepdaughter after the sudden disappearance of her husband. Accompanying Garner on-screen are Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim.

The “13 Going on 30” actor is also attached to the project as an executive producer as well as Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Dave is taking the reigns on the series as co-creator and executive producer alongside Josh Singer, the Academy Award-winning writer of 2015’s “Spotlight. The duo adapted the story for screen, marking the married couple’s first-time collaboration.

Olivia Newman took the director’s chair for the series’ first episode, followed by an all-female director lineup that includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer and Lila Neugebauer.

“The Last Thing He Told Me” premieres globally April 14 on Apple TV+ Watch the official trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Paramount+ dropped the “Grease Is the Word” music video from its upcoming series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,” which will drop its first two episodes on April 6. Following the premiere, new episodes will stream on Thursdays on Paramount+.

The 10-episode series is a prequel to the classic film “Grease,” taking place four years before the movie – pre-rock ‘n’ roll ruling, and pre-T-Birds running the school.

The song “Grease Is the Word” is based on the iconic opening song “Grease” from the 1978 film. The series will include 30 original songs with a full soundtrack from Capital Records.

The show stars Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmid, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman. Annabel Oakes (“Atypical,” “Minx”) wrote the series and served as showrunner. Oakes and Alethea Jones directed separate episodes, and Oakes, Jones, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey executive produced. Grace Gilroy produced the series with choreography by Jamal Sims and executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Check out the music video below.