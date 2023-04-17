Freeform Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘Grown-ish’ and ‘Praise Petey’ (TV News Roundup)

“Cruel Summer” and “Grown-ish” return to Freeform as part of their summer roster along with a brand-new animated comedy series “Praise Petey,” the network announced Monday. “Cruel Summer” returns with Season 2 and “Grown-ish” will be kicking off its sixth and final season with a two-part release.

The first half of “Grown-ish” Season 6 premieres June 28 and features Justine Skye and Tara Raani as returning series regulars. This season follows Annika (Skye), a sharp and funny aspiring media star who picks a college that best fits her personal brand. “Raani plays Zaara a first-generation queer Muslim American whose fearlessness inspires Junior as his best friend and go-to shoulder to lean on,” says the official show synopsis.

Season 2 of “Cruel Summer” will debut on June 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-episode special. The series will then move to its 10 p.m. time slot. According to the show’s official synopsis, this season will swirl through “three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward.”

“Praise Petey” following a girl named Petey voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy. Petey is “a New York City ‘it’ girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her. As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: She’s going to ‘lean into’ modernizing his small-town cult,” according to the official show synopsis. The series will premiere on July 21 at 10 p.m.

STREAMING

Spectrum has launched its brand-new streaming network, Spectrum News+, which will provide localized reporting and news coverage.

Spectrum News+ will be the hub for over 30 local TV news networks, utilizing the knowledge of local journalists to provide coverage for news and events that impact varying communities with 24 hours of continuous news content Monday through Friday.

“By combining the power of our deeply-rooted local newsrooms with objective coverage of the day’s headlines, we are helping our audiences connect with their communities while also providing them with a comprehensive view of the world around them,” said Alison Hellman, senior vice president of Spectrum News.

The weekday news lineup will kick off at 6 a.m. ET with anchor Bree Driscoll, followed by the afternoon news from noon to 6 p.m. ET anchored by a rotating lineup of Spectrum News anchors and veteran journalist Sharon Tazewell anchoring the weekday evening news starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The network will be available to stream for Spectrum residential customers worldwide. Those not living in an existing Spectrum News market can stream via the Spectrum News mobile app and Ruko and Apple TV streaming devices.

LATE NIGHT

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the last guests to join James Corden on the couch of the “Late Late Show with James Corden.” The final episode will be preceded by a primetime special of carpool karaoke featuring Blackpink and Diddy.

Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Stone and Natalie Portman are among the stars that will also be joining Corden in the final two weeks of the show.

Both Styles and Ferrell are veterans of the “Late Late Show,” having sat down with Corden back in 2015. In an episode with One Direction, Styles lost a game of “tattoo roulette,” leaving with permanent ink of the show logo. Ferrell, who also appeared on the “Late Late Show” in 2015, was one of Corden’s first guests.

The final episode, which has been dubbed the “Last Last Late Late Show,” will air the night of April 27 at 12:37 a.m. on CBS, with the carpool segment airing before at 10 p.m.