‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has cast Nicholas Lyndhurst opposite series lead Kelsey Grammer, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lyndhurst is now the first cast member announced to join the new iteration of the beloved sitcom. The role marks a reunion for Grammer and Lyndhurst, who previously starred together in “Man of La Mancha” for the English National Opera at the London Coliseum.

Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

Lyndhurst will play Alan Cornwall, described as “Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Lyndhurst is known for his roles in British sitcoms like “Only Fools and Horses” and “Goodnight Sweetheart,” both of which earned him award nominations and wins. His other credits include “Butterflies,” “The Two of Us,” “The Piglet Files,” and “After You’ve Gone.”

He is repped by Chatto & Linnit.

The “Frasier” revival was originally announced in February 2021, though Grammer had been trying to get a new version of the show off the ground for some time. Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet Productions.

Grammer played the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in three different television series – “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier” – tying the record for longest-running television character. “Frasier” remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, having won 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC. The series also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin, none of whom are currently attached to the revival. John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.