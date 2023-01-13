‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane

Jack Cutmore-Scott has been cast in the “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+, Variety has learned.

Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy Crane, Frasier’s son. The character is described as “a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds.”

In the original series, Freddy was briefly played by Luke Tarsitano but was played by Trevor Einhorn for the majority of the series. The character originated on “Cheers,” where he was played by the infant twins Christopher and Kevin Graves.

Cutmore-Scott’s onscreen credits include films such as “Tenet” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” as well as series like “Deception” at ABC and “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life” at Fox. He will also appear in the upcoming film “Oppenheimer” and the Hulu series “Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem.”

He is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and 42 West.

The “Frasier” revival was originally announced in February 2021, though Grammer had been trying to get a new version of the show off the ground for some time. Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions.

Grammer played the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in three different television series – “Cheers,” “Wings” and “Frasier” – tying the record for longest-running television character. “Frasier” remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, having won 37 Emmy Awards over the course of its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC. The series also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin, none of whom are currently attached to the revival. John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane, passed away in 2018.