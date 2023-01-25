‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro

The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has added Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro to its cast, Variety has learned.

The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott.

Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Keith will star as David, Frasier’s nephew. The character is the son of Niles and Daphne from the original show who was born during the two-part series finale. Now an adult, David is described as “an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier’s nephew David has Niles’ intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish. David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm.”

Salgueiro will star as Eve, Freddy’s (Cutmore-Scott) roommate. Eve is described as “spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.”

Keith’s role in the series will mark his onscreen debut. He graduated from Julliard in May 2022. He is repped by Artists & Representatives and Authentic.

Salgueiro is known for her roles in shows like “Y: The Last Man” at FX, “Letterkenny” at Hulu, both “The Boys” and “The Expanse” at Amazon, and “Workin’ Moms” at CBC. She also recently completed work on the Godzilla and the Titans series in the works at Apple as well as “Beacon 23” and “Slip.”

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, GGA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

The new “Frasier” series was originally announced in February 2021, though Grammer had been trying to get a new version of the show off the ground for some time. Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions.