‘Frasier’ Revival Sets Premiere Date at Paramount+, First Two Episodes to Air on CBS

The “Frasier” revival at Paramount+ has set its premiere date.

The return of the beloved sitcom will debut with its first two episodes on Paramount+ on Oct. 12 in the U.S. and Canada and on Oct. 13 in all other territories. In addition, the first two episodes will air back to back on CBS on Oct. 17 beginning at 9:15 pm ET/PT. The new season consists of 10 episodes.

Paramount+ has also released first look photos from the series and a teaser featuring a new recording of series star Kelsey Grammer performing the show’s theme song, “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs.” The photos and the teaser can be seen below.

Per the official description of the show, “the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

Along with Grammer, the cast also includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David. Bebe Neuwirth will also guest star in one episode, reprising the role of Dr. Lilith Sternin.

Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows directed the first two episodes. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets.

Chris Haston/Paramount+

L-R: Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, Jess Salgueiro as Eve and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in Frasier, episode 2, season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Haston/Paramount+ TM & © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. Frasier and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved. Chris Haston/Paramount+