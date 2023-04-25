‘Frasier’ Revival at Paramount+ Adds Peri Gilpin in Guest Role

Peri Gilpin is the latest original “Frasier” cast member to join the series’ revival at Paramount+.

Gilpin will guest star in an episode of the series, reprising the role of Roz, whom she played throughout the original show’s 11-season run on NBC. As previously announced, Kelsey Grammer will reprise the role of Frasier Crane, with Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, and Anders Keith also starring. Bebe Neuwirth will guest star in one episode as Dr. Lilith Sternin.

The revival series will take place in Boston, which was the setting for “Cheers.” The official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

In addition to her work on “Frasier,” Gilpin has starred in shows like “Make It or Break It” and has appeared in shows such as “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” “Broad City,” “Station 19,” “Scorpion,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

The new “Frasier” series was originally announced in February 2021, though Grammer had been trying to get a new version of the show off the ground for some time. Grammer executive produces in addition to starring. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli will serve as writers and executive producers, with Grammnet NH Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon also executive producing. The series will be produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammnet NH Productions. James Burrows will direct the first two episodes.