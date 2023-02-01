‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode

The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited.

But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.”

The first episode is set to be taped this Friday in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles. TV helming legend James Burrows will direct the first two episodes of the new series. Burrows is also baked into the show’s DNA: He’s one of the co-creators, exec producers and directos of “Cheers,” and also directed the original “Frasier” pilot, “The Good Son,” in 1993. (He continued to direct several episodes of that show’s first several seasons.)

Burrows, of course, directed the majority of “Cheers” episodes, including 1984 episode of “Cheers,” the Season 3 premiere “Rebound,” which first introduced Frasier to the world.

Kelsey Grammer, James Burrows in 2001 at an event for the Paley Center — then known as the Museum of TV & Radio. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Burrows has won 10 Emmys and five Directors Guild of America Awards, and besides “Cheers” and “Frasier” is also known for his work on sitcoms including “Will & Grace,” “Friends,” “Wings,” “Night Court,” “Taxi,” “Dear John” and others.

Grammer as Frasier returns to Boston with a new cast: Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.

Grammer will executive produce along with writers Chris Harris (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Joe Cristalli (“Life In Pieces”); other EPs include Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The new “Frasier” comes from CBS Studios along with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.

Here’s a teaser for the return of “Frasier”: