Francesca Cappucci, Entertainment Reporter, Dies at 64

Entertainment reporter Francesca Cappucci died on March 30 in Pasadena, after a nine-month battle with stage four metastatic lung cancer. She was 64.

Known for her entertainment and music reporting at KABC-TV in Los Angeles, Cappucci’s death was announced on Legacy.com. The reporter also inspired filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to name a “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” character, the Italian movie star wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, after her.

Cappucci began her career in public affairs, making public service announcements for the KIQQ radio station (K-100). Eventually, she joined Jay Coffey for KIQQ’s morning drive show, and throughout her time, Cappucci gained fans all over Los Angeles.

Following her time at KIQQ, she then worked at KABC Chanel 7 Eyewitness News for ten years, where she covered entertainment and the arts, interviewing several music legends, including Rod Stewart, David Bowie and Michael Jackson. While she served as a reporter, Cappucci also portrayed a reporter on several different TV shows, including “The Colbys,” “Columbo,” “7th Heaven” and “The Practice and Charmed.”

Cappucci then pivoted from reporting after the birth of her eldest son Ian. Cappucci became a devoted mother, urging her sons, Ian and Will, to pursue their passions. In 2018, she produced and co-wrote with Ian a short film, “Not Me,” which was screened at several film festivals.

Born on June 29, 1958, in Los Angeles, Cappucci attended San Marino High School, and before her journalism career, Cappucci attended Loyola Marymount University for two years.

She is survived by her sons Ian and Will, her brother Rafael, her sister Isabella, her six nieces and nephews and nine cousins.