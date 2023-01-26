Fox News War Correspondent, Benjamin Hall Signs New Book Deal with HarperCollins (TV News Roundup)

Veteran Fox News war correspondent Benjamin Hall will release his memoir “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make It Home” on March 14, HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday.

Throughout “Saved,” Hall recounts how he survived his ground-level view of the war in Ukraine, as well as his dramatic rescue and arduous recovery. Hall shares stories about his time at the front lines of the world’s most dangerous conflicts and reveals how he struggled to step away from war reporting, leading him to cover one more story that ultimately turned into a mission of perseverance.

“For me this book is about being saved – it’s being saved by all these people. And it’s that understanding that can give you so much strength. We all think about Pierre every day and I think that’s really important for all of us to do and I think of my family every day and I went through everything thanks to them. And you have got to remember those close things to you and keep fighting for them every day,” Hall said in a statement.

Also in today’s TV news:

SYNDICATION

“ ” has been renewed for 7th season in national broadcast syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and the NBC Owned Television Stations group. The syndicated version of “Dateline” currently airs weekdays on stations.

Executive vice president of syndication sales Sean O’Boyle announced, “When we first launched ‘Dateline’ in syndication six years ago, it was primarily scheduled as a utility program on various types of stations airing in a wide variety of time periods but this has evolved. ‘Dateline’ is now a proven success in syndication and has become a key program airing in daytime on mostly traditional affiliated broadcast stations. ‘Dateline’ is one of the most successful programs in all of daytime and the ratings continue to grow as does the station lineup.”

INITIATIVES

WWE announced the 15 newest athletes joining its Next In Line (Name, Image and Likeness) program, with a growing roster of All-Americans.

The third class of “Next in Line” has athletes from 14 different schools and seven different sports, including athletes for the first time in women’s wrestling, soccer, tennis and softball. Penn State’s two-time All-American wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, Arizona State University’s four-time NCAA champion thrower Turner Washington and Louisiana State University’s NCAA champion hurdler Alia Armstrong highlight the class.

Other athletes joining the program’s third class include Abby Jacobs, Alexandra Jaksec, Cameron Jones, Dee Beckwith, Isaiah Iton, Jaiden Fields, Landon Jackson, Mady Aulbach, Nick Dawkins, Otoniel Badjana, Peyton Prussin and Tori Ortiz.

Since Next In Line’s development in December 2021, the program has since signed 46 collegiate athletes from 13 different sports, including Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Stevenson. The program recruits future star athletes and provides them with resources such as the WWE performance center in Orlando, Fla.

PROGRAMMING

Streaming service BroadwayHD has added a lineup of Valentine’s Day-themed shows about forbidden romance, fairytales and star-crossed lovers including: