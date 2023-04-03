Fox Orders Medical Drama ‘Doc’ to Series From Executive Producers Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff

Fox has given a straight-to-series order for the medical procedural drama “Doc.” The series is slated to debut on the network in 2023-2024.

Hailing from executive producers Barbie Kligman (“Magnum P.I.,” “Secrets and Lies,” “Private Practice”), Hank Steinberg (“For Life,” “Without a Trace”) and Erwin Stoff (“I Am Legend,” “The Matrix”), “Doc” is based on the Italian series “Nelle tue mani,” which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a division of Fremantle.

According to Fox’s official description, “Doc” focuses on Dr. Amy Elias, chief of internal and family medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience,” the description reads.

The Italian iteration originally premiered on Rai 1 in 2020, where it ranked as the network’s No. 1 series premiere since 2007. Since then, the series format has been sold in 12 countries with seven versions already made.

“This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from Fox,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment. “’Doc’ explores the raw emotion, redemption and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony.”

“We are thrilled with Barbie and Hank’s inspiring take on the emotionally captivating and globally acclaimed Italian series, and we couldn’t have a better partner in Fox to bring the format to the U.S.,” added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Barbie Kligman serves as showrunner and executive Producer on the drama alongside Hank Steinberg of Channel Road Productions and Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment. The series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios.

The new pick up comes just on the heels of last week’s Season 2 renewal of “Accused” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” both of which are also co-productions of Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Additionally, Fox recently renewed “The Cleaning Lady,” for a third season.