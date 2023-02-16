Fox Developing Medical Drama Based on Hit Italian Series ‘Doc’

Fox Entertainment is developing a one-hour medical drama based on the Italian hit series “Doc — Nelle tue mani.” (Translation: “Doc — In your hands.”) The U.S. adaptation, titled “Doc,” will come from writer Barbie Kligman (“Magnum P.I.”).

Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television are behind “Doc,” which will also be executive produced by Hank Steinberg (“Without a Trace”) and Erwin Stoff (“Julia”), who both will serve as non-writing producers. Kligman will handle showrunner duties as writing executive producer.

The show is being developed as part of Fox’s script-to-series process. As the network will no longer shoot pilots, it instead develops several scripts before deciding whether to go forward with a series order.

Here’s the series logline: “Hard-charging Chief of Internal & Family Medicine Dr. Amy Elias suffers a brain injury during a car accident and loses her memory of the last eight years. Forced to re-acclimate to the present — with no recollection of a tragedy in her personal life and bereft of the medical knowledge she’s accrued over this time she must return to being an intern and somehow rebuild her life from the fractured pieces which remain.”

The original Italian television series “Doc — Nelle tue mani” comes from Lux Vide S.P.A. The series debuted on Rai 1 in February 2020 and was created by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli. The Italian “Doc” was inspired by former Lodi and Codogno ER chief Pierdante Picciono, who was involved in a car accident that left him without the memory of the previous 12 years. Season 2 of “Doc — Nelle tue mani” aired in 2022; 32 episodes have been produced so far.

Kligman’s other credits include “FBI,” “Code Black,” “Secrets and Lies,” “Designated Survivor,” “Private Practice,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “CSI: NY.”