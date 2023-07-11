Fox Fills Fall 2023 Schedule With Adult Animation and Unscripted Series

Aside from its regular “Fox Animation Domination” block on Sunday nights, Fox’s fall schedule is taking a more alternative approach this year as the WGA strike continues to remain an issue for Hollywood.

In similar fashion to other broadcast networks, Fox’s fall schedule was notably missing mention of its scripted series premiere dates. Those programming blocks have instead been filled with unscripted shows like “Celebrity Name that Tune” and “Kitchen Nightmares” and animated series like newcomer”Krapopolis” (which recently got a long overdue premiere date) and mainstays like “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Family Guy.”

Hosted by Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, “Celebrity Name That Tune” is an all-celebrity edition with games that will test the musical knowledge of athletes, musicians, actors, TV personalities, comedians and Olympians as they play for their favorite charities with a chance to win over $150,000. The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O’Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series’ showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.

“Name That Tune” will kick off the schedule and is followed by “I Can See Your Voice,” which returns for Season 3. Hosted and executive produced by Ken Jeong, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton also return with a rotating panel of celebrity detectives to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singer without ever hearing them sing a note.

New game show, “Snake Oil” will also make its series debut on Wednesday, September 27. The show is hosted and produced by comedian David Spade and executive-produced by Will Arnett, through his Electric Avenue Productions. “Snake Oil” follows contestants as they are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money.

Hailing from creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty,” “Community”), “Krapopolis” tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. The series features the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso,” “Game of Thrones”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

Additional premieres scheduled to arrive at a later date during the 2023-24 season include dramas “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Accused,” “Alert: Missing Persons Unit,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Doc and Rescue: HI-Surf;” and comedies “Animal Control” and “Grimsburg.” In Unscripted, “Farmer Wants a Wife,” “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular,” “The Masked Singer,” “Next Level Chef” and “We Are Family” will also air during the 2023-24 season. Season renewals for each show were announced earlier this year.

View the full schedule below.

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

8:00-9:00 PM NAME THAT TUNE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 24 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader):

8:00-9:00 PM KRAPOPOLIS (Special Two-Episode Preview Event) (live in all time zones)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (Series Return/Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27:

8:00-9:00 PM THE MASKED SINGER (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SNAKE OIL (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28:

8:00-9:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGO MASTERS (Season Premiere)

Fridays (ONGOING)

8:00-10:00 PM FOX’s WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM KRAPOPOLIS (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM BOB’S BURGERS (Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY (Season Premiere)