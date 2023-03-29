Fox Names Diana Ruiz Head of Experiences and Design

Fox has named Diana Ruiz as its new executive vice president of experiences and design. Ruiz will report to Fox Entertainment and Fox Sports chief financial officer, Jeff Acosta.

“With more than 20 years in the global events arena, Diana possesses considerable, proven creativity, discipline and operational excellence,” said Acosta. “Her unique skill set will be invaluable as Fox leverages differentiated, measurable impact-driven events and experiences to continue expanding its leadership position within the worldwide media and content creation landscape.”

Responsible for the development and execution of marketing, publicity, sales, hospitality and corporate events and experiences, Ruiz will lead Fox’s global events team while working cross-functionally across their portfolio of businesses. Ruiz will lead prominent projects including Fox Network premieres, the Upfronts, Comic Con and sporting events such as The Super Bowl, Men’s and Women’s World Cup, and The MLB All-Star Game, among others.

“Bringing my passion for conceiving and delivering unforgettable brand experiences to one of the world’s most recognizable names in media is both an honor and thrilling challenge,” said Ruiz. “Celebrating Fox’s bold, original brand of storytelling through physical, real-world moments is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to generating awareness and excitement for the tremendous creativity and innovation coming from every corner of the company.”

Before joining Fox, Ruiz served as the global head of strategic events at Amazon Ads where she expanded the division’s global events strategy and team while collaborating across varying industries. Ruiz managed integration across Amazon’s internal businesses, which include Prime Video, Freevee, Twitch, Amazon Music, Alexa, Fire TV, Amazon Live and AWS to produce Amazon’s first One Amazon event. She, too, launched Amazon’s first Newfronts and Cannes Lions presence and led the rebranding and expansion of Amazon’s global flagship “unBoxed” event.