Fox Developing Amy Holden Jones Crime Drama ’Archie & Pete‘ As She Awaits Word on ’The Resident’

Fox has announced a script-to-series commitment for Amy Holden Jones’ drama “Archie & Pete.”

According to the logline, the hour-long drama follows “an explosive, rule-breaking, fearless female detective with no filter enlists the help of a polite and gentle brainiac who studies the biology of evil to solve cases for the Los Angeles Violent Crimes Unit.” Fox Entertainment is the studio.

The show is being developed as part of Fox’s script-to-series process. As the network will no longer shoot pilots, it instead develops several scripts before deciding whether to go forward with a series order.

Jones will write and serve as an executive producer alongside Matt Nix. Sources share Jones’ involvement with the series will be in second position behind “The Resident,” where she’ll continue to serve as executive producer should that show return.

An official renewal announcement for “The Resident” is yet to come. However, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, Michael Thorn recently told Variety: “Nothing to report. Other than we love the show. I’m so proud to have been a part of that show since the beginning. It’s a show that our network and our audience love. It’s had a great six season run. Amy Holden Jones does a fantastic job on that, and we love the cast.”

Nix recently inked a direct broadcast deal with Fox Entertainment to develop and executive produce projects. He previously created Fox’s drama “The Gifted,” set in Marvel’s X-Men universe, which aired on for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. His latest project, a TV adaptation of James Cameron’s “True Lies” for CBS, will premiere on March 1.

The “Burn Notice” executive producer and showrunner is the latest creator to sign a direct deal with Fox.