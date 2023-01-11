Fox Alternative Entertainment Trials ‘The Masterpiece’ Competition Series in Thailand

“The Masterpiece,” an artistic talent competition show, took to the airwaves on Wednesday in Thailand.

The Thai launch is regarded as a proof of concept or experiment that, if successful, could be rolled out as an unscripted format in other territories.

The show’s backers have significant pedigree in the sector. They include U.S. companies Fox Alternative Entertainment and Smart Dog Media and Thai producer and broadcaster Workpoint Entertainment. FAE is the unscripted production arm of Fox Studios. Smart Dog is a company that involves Craig Plestis who was instrumental in creating “The Masked Singer,” the U.S. version of Korean format “The King of Masked Singer.” Park Wonwoo, who created “Masked Singer” format also has a first look deal with FAU.



“The Masterpiece” features local celebrities and renowned directors who team up to recreate and then hide themselves in famous paintings, iconic moments in time, and pop culture images, making it impossible to tell where the onstage illusion ends and the celebrity begins.



The new masterpieces become live illusions that then perform before a panel of judges. The celebrity performances range from singing to stand-up comedy, to dance and each week the illusions become bolder and crazier.



Nine teams debuted in the Wednesday premiere. With the show hosted by Kan Kantathavorn, one director-and-celebrity team will be eliminated per weekly episode. The elimination process continues until a final live round when the last two remaining teams compete to be crowned as masterpiece winner.



Workpoint said that the nine directors include Prachya Pinkaew (“Ong Bak, “The Protector”), Sang Teerawat Anuwat Udom, Mum Petchthai Wongkhamlao, Ah Santi Torwiwat, Moo Chayanop Boonprakob, Pol Huiprasert, Ping Lumprapleng, Stamp Apiwat Ueathavornsuk and Teacher Nai Manop Meejamrat. The participating celebrities include Pancake Khemanit, Ble Pathumrat, Chin Chinnawut, Jai Thai Tosamit, Cheek Wichayanee, Dome Pakorn Lam, Son Yuk, Jorin 4 EVE and Mod Madam Mod.





“The Masterpiece” celebrity game show publicity still (Workpoint Entertainment)



