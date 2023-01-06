Darnell Ferguson to Host Beef-Squashing Competition ‘Superchef Grudge Match’ at Food Network and Discovery+ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Worst Cooks in America” co-host and “Tournament of Champions” vet Darnell Ferguson is set to host a new Food Network and Discovery+ cooking competition that hopes to mediate food-related tensions in the chef community.

Premiering Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, “Superchef Grudge Match” will see Darnell stage two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe.

Per the official description for “Superchef Grudge Match,” “In the series premiere, Darnell welcomes Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila to settle their ‘Tournament of Champions’ rivalry – the two were tied in every category, until Jet won a rematch in the finale by one point. Since she has historically come out on top, Antonia is determined to restore order in the universe – while Jet is ready to defend his win. Then it’s mentor vs. protégé as restaurateur Brian Malarkey takes on Chef Carlos Anthony. Brian and Carlos have opened ten restaurants together and Carlos is tired of pulling all the culinary weight while Brian gets the recognition – but doeshe have what it takes to step out of the shadows and win the spotlight. Upcoming episodes include a culinary commentator clash between Justin Warner and Simon Majumdar, an ‘Iron Chef Gauntlet’ rivalry reunion with Stephanie Izard and Shota Nakajima and a dispute over social media is settled between SanDiego’s Drew Bent and Claudia Sandoval.”

“Superchef Grudge Match competitors have conflict with each other when they enter the kitchen – and the drama only intensifies from there,” Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development at Food Network, said. “Just like show host Darnell Ferguson, these competitors are bold, brash and incredibly talented. They will do whatever it takes to win against their culinary rival.”

Along with hosting “Superchef Grudge Match” and co-hosting the current season of Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America alongside Anne Burrell, Ferguson is best known for competing on three seasons of Guy Fieri’s “Tournament of Champions.” He is a frequent judge on “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

“Superchef Grudge Match” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network and Discovery+.