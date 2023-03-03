‘Florida Man’: Netflix Releases First Look at Series Lead Edgar Ramírez (TV News Roundup)

Netflix dropped a teaser for the upcoming limited series “Florida Man,” which premieres April 13.

With creator, showrunner and executive producer Donald Todd (“This is Us”), the show depicts an ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) who has to come home to Florida and find a runaway girlfriend. The quick gig turns into a long journey that uncovers family secrets.

In addition to Ramírez, the show stars Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider and Lauren Buglioli. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produced the series for Aggregate.

Check out the trailer for the seven-episode series below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

E! announced three original romantic comedy films, “Arranged Love,” “Ms. Match” and “Platonic,” will premiere on the cable channel this summer.

“Arranged Love” will follow Meera after she leaves both India and her inheritance behind until she suddenly finds herself going back to India to collect her inheritance. But, to receive the inheritance, Meera needs a husband, so she recruits Rama — as the two try to keep up the facade, the fake relationship naturally progresses into something more real.

“Ms. Match” follows as Athena navigates the sudden reappearance of her college ex-boyfriend, all while trying to maintain her job anonymously reporting on the Los Angeles dating scene. Balancing the two gets difficult, and Athena ultimately has to decide exactly what she wants professionally and personally.

“Platonic” focuses on two best friends Peter and Lexa after they’ve made the baffling decision to date each other. The two friends will learn if their chemistry is romantic… or strictly platonic.

*

CNN’s latest news special, “Navalny And the Cost of Standing Up to Putin,” will air on March 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett will sit down with the lead Russia investigator for Bellingcat, Christo Grozev, and Dasha Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalnaya will provide updates on her father’s health and case, since his nine-year sentencing began in March 2022.

Burnett will also speak with Daniel Roher, the director of the Oscar-nominated documentary feature, “Navalny,” which focuses exclusively on the Russian prisoner. Following the premiere of “CNN Primetime: Navalny & the Cost of Standing Up to Putin,” CNN will air “Navalny” on March 5.

INITIATIVES

NBCU announced the NBCU TV Writers Program application window has opened and will close on March 7.

The initiative invites aspiring and emerging TV writers to develop their skillset in effort to join a writers’ room, and one day become showrunners and content creators. The program runs for eight months, and those selected will attend weekly evening workshops, that will cover TV writing topics from branding, pitching and interviewing.

The program will include opportunities for the participants to work with industry professionals and conclude with the participants developing an original pilot and a possible consideration to join an NBCU writers’ room.

See here for more information about the application process and eligibility requirements.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Common Sense Media has announced the formation of its affiliate brand, Common Sense Networks’ (CSN) board of directors.

Those selected for the board include former Sesame Workshop CEO and National Geographic Partners chairman Gary Knell; Common Sense Networks co-founder and CEO Eric Berger; Cumulus Media president/CEO Mary Berner; Nickelodeon and Oxygen co-founder Geraldine Laybourne; President/CEO of Miller Publishing Group Robert L. Miller; impact investor and entrepreneur Robert S. Townsend and Common Sense Media co-founder and CEO James P. Steyer.

The newly appointed board joins Common Sense Networks as they work to develop safe digital media options for kids, in an effort to help brands and media companies engage with families.

“The collective expertise of this board is staggering and will be an extraordinary asset as we enter this next chapter of Common Sense Networks’ growth. I couldn’t imagine a more powerful team of executives to partner on our journey to improve the state of digital media for children,” said newly elected board member Steyer.

Berger added, “It’s a privilege to partner with this esteemed board of changemakers in navigating the next stage of Common Sense Networks’ evolution. With our sights set on driving meaningful business outcomes at scale for the world’s biggest brands, we feel optimistic about what the future holds.”