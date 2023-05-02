Netflix Top 10: ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Rides Back to No. 3 as ‘The Diplomat’ Continues to Lead

The “Firefly Lane” girls rejoined this week’s rankings with the final half of Season 2’s release. During the April 24-30 viewing window, the series earned 43.49 million hours viewed with the addition of its final seven episodes and landed in third on the Netflix’s Top 10 English-language TV chart.

Meanwhile, “The Diplomat” continued to lead the list of titles with 66.46 million hours viewed. Since its premiere, the show has quickly raked in over 18 million views. Netflix calculates total views by dividing the total hours viewed (123.95 million hours viewed) by its total runtime (6.76 hours). With its quick success, the streamer speedily announced a Season 2 renewal just one week after its debut.

Debuting on this week’s list is “Sweet Tooth” Season 2, which placed second among the English-Language TV titles with 48.34 million hours viewed. Season 1 also re-entered the list at No. 6 with 19.23 million hours viewed as viewers revisited or watched the show for the first time.

More to come…