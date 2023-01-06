‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

“Fire Country” has been renewed for Season 2 at CBS.

The show originally premiered on CBS on Oct. 7 and has aired eight episodes to date, with the ninth scheduled to air Jan. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It was given a full season order less than two weeks after it debuted.

Per CBS, the series is averaging over 10 million viewers per episode in Live+35 day multiplatform viewing. The show will continue to air on Fridays while also airing a special episode on Jan. 29 immediately following the AFC Championship game before returning to its regular schedule. It is also available to stream on Paramount+.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “’Fire Country’ has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The series stars Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, described as “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.”

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Thieriot created the series. All three serve as executive producers along with Tia Napolitano, who also serves as showrunner. Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television also executive produce. CBS Studios produces.