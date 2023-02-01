Finn Wolfhard ‘Really Proud’ of Noah Schnapp for Coming Out as Gay: ‘I Had a Big Smile on My Face’ When He Did

Finn Wolfhard couldn’t be happier for his longtime “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp, who publicly came out as gay in a TikTok video last month. Speaking to GQ magazine to promote his latest movie, the Jesse Eisenberg-directed “When You Finish Saving The World,” Wolfhard shared the following words of encouragement about Schnapp’s coming out: “When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face. I was just really proud of him.”

Schnapp and Wolfhard have been with Netflix’s “Stranger Things” since its pilot episode. This spring, the cast will reunite in Atlanta to begin shooting the fifth and final season of the blockbuster series. The duo’s young co-stars include Milly Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. Wolfhard said “everyone’s on their own quests in real life” as they figure out how to maintain their careers following the end of “Stranger Things.”

“We’re not on everyday-text vibes in any way,” Wolfhard said of the cast. “It’s not because… it’s like…Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. They’re our family. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there.”

According to Wolfhard, the biggest texter among the “Stranger Things” cast is none other than Winona Ryder. She’s “one of the funniest texters ever, because she’ll text you and then you’ll text her back and then she won’t text you ever again,” Wolfhard said.

“She’ll text you whatever, say something like, ‘Oh, have you ever seen this movie?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No, I haven’t. How are you?’ And then just, nothing,” he continued. “[Plus] she dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys, and all these people. I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything. It’s insane…She is awesome too, because she just lives with her partner at her house. She doesn’t go out. She’s a homebody and doesn’t care about being relevant either. She just wants to be fulfilled.”

Schnapp came out as gay in a Jan. 5 video posted to his TikTok account. The 18-year-old actor wrote on the post: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

On “Stranger Things,” Schnapp plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers. He accompanied his coming out TikTok video with the caption: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

