Fifth Season Lays Off 8 Employees

Fifth Season has laid off eight employees — or 2% of the workforce — including comms chief Sharon Liggins.

The cuts also include Shelby White, director, TV creative; Daniell Gerber, VP physical production; Kyle Plimpton, manager, TV creative; Ryan Bernstein, director, film creative; Beth McPhee, SVP, marketing; Josh Workman, manager, travel coordinator; and Jennifer Saull, counsel, TV business and legal affairs.

In September, Fifth Season, the production company behind “Severance,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “The Lost Daughter,” launched as the rebranded Endeavor Content, which changed its name in a move to distinguish itself from its former parent company that shares its Endeavor moniker.

More to come…