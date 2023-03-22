Fifth Season Developing Series Based on Jean Kwok Novels ‘The Leftover Woman’ and ‘Mambo in Chinatown’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fifth Season, the production house behind “Severance,” “Tokyo Vice” and “80 for Brady,” is developing series based on Jean Kwok’s 2014 novel “Mambo in Chinatown,” as well as her upcoming book “The Leftover Woman,” which hits shelves later this year.

According to its official description, “The Leftover Woman” is “an evocative family drama and riveting mystery about the ferocious pull of motherhood for two very different women.” Published by William Morrow, the novel will be released on Oct. 10, 2023.

“Mambo in Chinatown,” which landed on various year-end lists in 2014, is “about a young woman torn between her family duties in Chinatown and her escape into the world of ballroom dancing.”

Both television adaptations for “The Leftover Woman” and “Mambo in Chinatown” will be produced by Kristen Campo under her Campout banner.

Kwok is a New York Times bestselling author whose novels (which also include 2010’s “Girl in Translation” and 2019’s “Searching for Sylvie Lee”) have been published around the world in languages ranging from Czech to Vietnamese.

A “Girl in Translation” adaptation is currently in development at Warner Bros. Television with Stephanie Allain producing via Homegrown Pictures.

“I’m thrilled that there is room these days for stories like mine about women, ambition and people of color,” Kwok said in a statement to Variety. “I have complete faith that Kristen and the amazing team at Fifth Season will bring my work to the screen with respect, creativity and authenticity.”

The deal was negotiated by WME’s Anna DeRoy for film and television and Suzanne Gluck for publishing.