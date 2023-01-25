Fifth Season COO Tim Robinson Exits

Fifth Season chief operating officer Tim Robinson has exited the company formerly known as Endeavor Content, Variety has confirmed.

Robinson’s departure, which comes after four years at Fifth Season, is an amicable decision between the exec and leadership and he’s exploring new opportunities.

Currently, Robinson’s COO duties are being handled internally.

During his time as COO of Fifth Season, Robinson played an important role in the production company’s 2022 sale to South Korea’s CJ ENM from former parent Endeavor, and its recent rebranding to Fifth Season.

Run by co-CEOs Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, Fifth Season was founded as Endeavor Content in 2017 from production, sales and distribution assets within Endeavor, WME and IMG. Last year, Endeavor Content was spun out of Endeavor, which retains a 20% stake in the prodco valued at approximately $1 billion. Korean media giant CJ purchased an 80% stake in Fifth Season.

Fifth Season recently produced Michael Bay’s “Ambulance” and Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Just Mercy,” as well as TV series “See,” “Truth Be Told,” “Wolf Like Me,” “Life & Beth,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “McCartney 3,2,1,” “Tokyo Vice” and “Scenes From a Marriage.” The company also handles global distribution for dozens of series outside of its own studio productions, including “Killing Eve,” “The Morning Show,” “Normal People” and “The Night Manager.”

Upcoming Fifth Season titles include the second season of “Severance,” “80 for Brady,” “Book Club 2: The Next Chapter,” “Lady in the Lake” and “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.”

Deadline was the first to report the news of Robinson’s exit from his post at Fifth Season..