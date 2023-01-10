‘Fear the Walking Dead’ to End With Season 8 at AMC

“Fear the Walking Dead” will end with its upcoming Season 8.

AMC made the announcement as part of its presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. In addition, AMC also announced that the final season of the “Walking Dead” companion series would consist of 12 episodes that will roll out in two six-episode blocks. The first block will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The second block will premiere later this year.

The announcement that “Fear the Walking Dead” will end was part of a larger announcement related to the “Walking Dead” universe, with AMC also setting premiere dates for the spinoff shows “The Walking Dead: Dead City” starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan and “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” starring Norman Reedus. There was also a production update on the Rick/Michonne limited series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.



“It’s a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks. “And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year. This next phase of our beloved ‘Walking Dead’ franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world.”

Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead Universe,’ added, “’The Walking Dead’ Universe LIVES! To conclude ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER, while breaking new ground with old favorites: Maggie and Negan in the madhouse of post-apocalyptic Manhattan with no one to depend on but each other…Daryl Dixon in France, a loner who cannot move through this new dangerous world alone, facing vicious enemies and never-seen-before threats of the undead. And Rick and Michonne, in a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, Norman Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Danai Gurira, and Andrew Lincoln are creating heart-wrenching, heart-pounding magic for the next phase of the TWDU!”

The eighth season of “Fear the Walking Dead” begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Per the official description, “Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.”

The cast of the series includes James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis and David Alpert. AMC Studios produces.

The move to end the series comes after the mothership show aired its eleventh and final season in 2022, with the series finale airing in November.