CBS Sets Massive ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’ Crossover Event

CBS’ “FBI” teams are coming together once again. The casts of “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” will work alongside each other in a new three-hour global event set to air on Tuesday, April 4.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, says in a statement. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ world can.”

This will be the second crossover event for the franchise, as the first aired in Sept. 2021, launching the “FBI: International” spinoff, which is currently in its second season. This crossover will be the first featuring Dylan McDermott and Edwin Hodge on “FBI: Most Wanted” and Eva-Jane Willis on “FBI: International.”

While “FBI” delivers 11.3 million viewers with live+ 35-day viewing, “FBI: Most Wanted” gets 9.6 million while “FBI: International: delivers 9.1 million. Additionally, while the majority of Variety’s annual list of the year’s 100 most-watched primetime telecasts went to sports, a few series made the cut, including “FBI” with seven.

The “FBI” series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

On April 4, the crossover will kick off with “FBI: International” at 8 p.m., followed by “FBI” at 9 p.m. and “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 p.m.