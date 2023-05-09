‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox

“Fantasy Island” will not be returning for Season 3 at Fox, Variety has learned.

The reimagining of the classic series originally aired during the summer on Fox, while the second season has been airing as part of the network’s midseason schedule.

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers. Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on ‘Accused,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘Doc’ and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series,” said Fox in a statement.

Roselyn Sánchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original Mr. Roarke, who runs the titular island that can bring guests’ dreams (and nightmares) to life. Sánchez stars along with Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The show also features a wide range of guest stars, with Season 2’s lineup including Cheryl Hines, Rachael Harris, Brett Butler, Teri Hatcher, and James Denton.

Liz Craft and Sarah Fain developed the new series and serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements also serves as an executive producer. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment co-produce.

Fox opted not to order any pilots this year, but instead has given out straight-to-series orders to a number of projects. Those include the live-action shows “Doc” and “Rescue: Hi-Surf,” as well as the animated shows “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” and “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.” “Krapopolis” has already been renewed through Season 3, while “Grimsburg” has already been renewed for Season 2.