‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date and First Look Photos

“The Fall of the House of Usher,” Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, will premiere on Oct. 12.

The eight-episode limited series follows ruthless siblings Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Carla Gugino), who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The cast also includes Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

Flanagan created “The Fall of the House of Usher” and directs four episodes, with Michael Fimognari directing the other four. Executive producers include Flanagan and Trevor Macy through their Intrepid Pictures banner a well as Fimognari and Emmy Grinwis.

“It’s batshit crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul,” Gugino said in a statement written during production, before SAG-AFTRA went on strike. “There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and [Madeline Usher] is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma.”

See first look photos from “The Fall of the House of Usher” above and below, as well as a poster for the series.

