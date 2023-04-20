F. Murray Abraham Apologizes After ‘Mythic Quest’ Dismissal: ‘I Told Jokes That Upset Some Colleagues’

F. Murray Abraham is apologizing publicly for what happened on the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” he said in the statement. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

Abraham’s statement comes after a Rolling Stone report claimed that the veteran actor was fired from the series following two allegations of misconduct. According to the report, Abraham was given a warning after the first complaint and let go from the series after a second complaint was brought to the attention of series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney.

Lionsgate Television, which produces “Mythic Quest,” previously issued the following statement: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions.”

None of the stars of “Mythic Quest” have publicly commented on the misconduct report at the time of this publishing.

Abraham played the character C.W. Longbottom on “Mythic Quest” for its first two seasons, but was not brought back for the third. In the series, it was explained that the character was terminally ill and decided to die in a blaze of glory.

“It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” McElhenney had said in late 2022 ahead of Season 3. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way.”