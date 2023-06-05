‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot in the Works at ABC, Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to Host

ABC is developing a new version of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best known as the co-founders of the lifestyle brand The Home Edit, will serve as hosts of the new version of the show should it move forward. The show currently has the same title as the original, but that is a working title at this time.

As with the original show, each episode will see the hosts meet a family that needs a new home or major renovations to their current home. The hosts will then work with a team of builders, designers, and contractors to reshape the house to the family’s needs.

Shearer and Teplin founded The Home Edit in 2015. The brand has proven incredibly popular, with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media, acquiring it in 2022.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer. Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America also executive produce along with Witherspoon, Sara Rea, and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine

This would not be the first time that Shearer and Teplin have hosted a TV series. The duo also host the Netflix show “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” which has aired two seasons on the streamer.

The original “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was a spinoff of fellow ABC reality show “Extreme Makeover.” “Home Edition” aired on ABC from 2004-2012 with Ty Pennington serving as the host. The show was also briefly revived at HGTV in 2020 for one season with “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosting.

Development of the new iteration of the unscripted series comes as ABC and all the broadcasters are bracing for a fall season that will more than likely be devoid of most scripted programming due to the ongoing writers’ strike. ABC has already released its 2023 fall schedule, which leans heavily on unscripted fare like “Dancing with the Stars” and a new spinoff of “The Bachelor.”