Netflix Top 10: ‘Extraction 2’ Is Most-Viewed Title, ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Leads TV Chart

Chris Hemsworth has the most-viewed face on Netflix right now.

With 42.2 million views, his film “Extraction 2” was the No. 1 title on Netflix from June 19 to June 25, while its predecessor, the 2020 film “Extraction” took second place with 13.8 million views. This is the second week in a row that the Sam Hargrave-directed films have managed to become the streamer’s most popular titles.

On the TV side, Season 6 of “Black Mirror” jumped from second to first place in its first full week of availability. During the June 19-25 viewing window, an estimated 11.6 million people tuned in, up from 11.3 million the week before. (Netflix first began ranking the Top 10 based on estimated number of viewers during the June 12-18 viewing window, calculating this figure by dividing a project’s runtime by the number of hours it was viewed.)

The release of Season 6 also caused a boost in viewership for Season 1 of “Black Mirror,” which made an appearance on the chart at No. 9 with 2.3 million viewers.

The fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” took second place on the TV chart in its second week of full availability, following its performance as No. 1 with 11.5 million views last week. During the June 19-25 viewing window, the teen comedy got 5 million views. Seasons 1 and 3, which had a resurgence in the previous window, did not return to the chart this week.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 19-25 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.

