‘Everyone Is Doing Great’ Season 2 in Production After Hulu Run, Creators James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Shopping Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

“Everyone Is Doing Great” will continue. A second season of the dark comedy, created by James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, is currently in production in California and North Carolina. Season 1, which was first distributed by Hulu (U.S.) in January 2021 and later Paramount+ (international), was independently produced. Fifth Season (previously as Endeavor Content) represented the sale. The eight-episode second season was also independently produced and is seeking distribution.

The series follows former co-stars Jeremy (Lafferty), Andrea (Alexandra Park), Seth (Stephen Colletti) and Izzy (Cariba Heine), whose lives continue to intertwine years after the end of a successful TV show, as they grapple with the fallout of love, loss and fame.

Their journey will continue in the second season with the return of Sean Carrigan, Karissa Lee Staples, Aparna Brielle and Tom Fugedi, among others. Guest stars in Season 2 include Jamie Chung, Phoenix Washington, Bryan Greenberg, Jessica McNamee, Rhys Wakefield, Merritt Patterson and Aaron Staton.

Lafferty and Colletti met while on The CW’s “One Tree Hill.” While Lafferty starred on the drama from 2003 to 2012, Colletti joined the show in 2007. Together, they wrote “Everyone Is Doing Great,” mixing in some of their own experiences of coming off a long-running show and re-entering the acting world.

The second season adds Stuart Lafferty and Park as writers. All four also serve as executive producers, along with Michelle Lang, Ian Nelms, Eshom Nelms, Johnny Derango, Ngoc Nguyen, Rocque Trem and Garrett Greer.

Get a first look at Season 2 below:

James Lafferty SERGIO GARCIA

Stephen Colletti SERGIO GARCIA