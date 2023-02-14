Evan Adlman Expands Oversight In AMC Networks Ad-Sales Overhaul

Evan Adlman, a sales executive who has helped develop many of AMC Networks’ advanced advertising initiatives in recent years, will take oversight of the company’s digital and national sales teams under an overhaul of the team.

Adlman will become executive vice president of commercial sales and revenue operations. In this new role, he will oversee national sales, linear and digital operations, the FAST/AVOD business team, programmatic sales and advanced advertising. Todd Schwartzman and Tony Song, will lead national sales under his aegis, while Marisa Simon, will lead the linear and addressable operations teams.

AMC Networks makes the change as most TV companies are getting ready for the industry’s annual “upfront” sales session, when media companies hope to sell the bulk of their commercial inventory for their next cycle of programming. Adlman will report to Kim Kelleher, who was recently named AMC Networks’ chief commercial officer.

As part of the team’s new structure, Marc Krok, most recently senior vice president of advertising sales and partnerships, will move into a new expanded role as executive vice president of revenue management, leading pricing and planning, direct response sales and sales and partnerships for BBC World News. His new team includes divisional leads Shannon Frasier, Pat Lucci and Michael Graf. Krok will also report to Kelleher.

“We are looking forward to bringing a new and strategically realigned sales organization to the 2023/24 upfront, in addition to a remarkable slate of original programming, growing franchises and compelling partnership opportunities,” Kelleher said. “Our new structure is designed to drive innovation and bring our most potent advantages and capabilities to market in a way that will make it even easier for our advertising partners to unlock the value of our viewer relationships and leadership position in new technologies like addressable advertising, our strong presence on new digital platforms and other differentiated and data-driven offerings.”

Kim Granito, the executive vice president of Content Room and integrated marketing, adds two new leaders to her team. Miguel Enrique Rodriguez, who recently joined AMC Networks as senior vice president of production, operations and events, oversees all aspects of production across revenue, marketing, franchise and digital studio and events. Rodriguez most recently worked at NBCUniversal as the senior vice president of production for its global advertising division, overseeing production operations for the company’s portfolio of brands and the Talent Room. AMC Networks’ veteran Kevin Vitale also joins Granito’s team as senior vice president of creative and marketing strategy, responsible for the company’s business-facing brand positioning and creative offering. Vitale most recently was senior vice president of consumer marketing and creative, overseeing national campaigns across the company’s programming and distribution portfolio.