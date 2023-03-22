Rob King, One of ESPN’s Most Senior Sports Journalism Executives, Is Out

Rob King, a senior executive at Walt Disney’s ESPN who had oversight of much of the company’s sports journalism, has abruptly left the Disney-backed sports-media giant.

“After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company,: King said on Twitter on Tuesday “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success.”

The New York Post reported Tuesday that King departed after complaints were made to ESPN about harassing social-media posts. An ESPN spokesperson said the company would not comment on personnel matters.

King held the title of ESPN’s executive editor in chief, special projects, and in an ESPN corporate bio, which has since been removed, was described as “responsible for the company’s overall journalistic direction, working closely with leaders across ESPN Films and original content, digital content, social media, multi-platform journalism and storytelling and global content, and advises ESPN and its senior leadership team on editorial issues.” In a previous role, King supervised ESPN’s original content, including “SportsCenter” and ESPN.com.

King reported directly to Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman. even after a recent reshuffle of the organization in the wake of the return of Bob Iger to Disney’s CEO role.

Disney is expected to layoff hundreds of employees in weeks to come as it grapples with a downturn in the economy and pressures to show new levels of profitability even as it invests to capture the attention of consumers who use streaming-video for the bulk of their entertainment and information.

King was a former deputy managing editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer who joined ESPN in 2004.