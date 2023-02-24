‘Modern Family’ Alum Eric Stonestreet Boards Disney+‘s ’The Santa Clauses’ Season 2

Eric Stonestreet has signed on to join Disney’s “The Santa Clauses” just in time for Season 2, which is currently in production. He’ll portray Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa), who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.

Season 2 of the holiday comedy picks up with the Calvin family back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were put on pause when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that he and his family have saved Christmas, Scott is finally able to put his focus toward training his son Calvin to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

Elizabeth Mitchell is attached to return as a series regular in Season 2 as Mrs. Claus/Carol. She’s joined by Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, and Devin Bright as Santa’s elf bestie Noel. Matilda Lawler will reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star.

Additional guest stars include newcomer Marta Kessler as Olga, a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn’t understand “feelings” and “empathy” and sidekick to Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa. Other returning guest stars include Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Tim Allen will executive produce and continue to reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

