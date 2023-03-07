‘The Eric Andre Show’ Sets June Premiere Date for ‘Sexy Season 6’

We’ll be right back. “The Eric Andre Show” has set a date for its long-awaited return to Adult Swim. The network announced Tuesday morning that Season 6 of the nightmarish talk show series will premiere on June 4 at midnight.

“Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs,” reads Adult Swim’s announcement. “Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911.”

Billed as “sexy season six,” the series will welcome guests such as Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill and Lil Yachty. The network also states that the season will also feature “a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.”

After Hannibal Buress’ exit from the show during Season 5, co-hosting duties will be filled by Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk and series newcomer Fridge Keeper.

“The wait is finally over,” Andre shared in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We broke a lot of hearts, sets and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

After premiering in 2012, “The Eric Andre Show” returned for its second and third seasons after roughly one-year interims. Since then, the gaps between seasons have stretched longer. The series aired its most recent episode in November 2020.

The series comes from Abso Lutely Productions and is executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone and Dan Curry, who also serves as head writer. Sakurai directed Season 6.