‘Entertainment Tonight’ Faces Layoffs, Cutting Less Than 10% of Staff

“Entertainment Tonight” is undergoing layoffs with the entertainment news show cutting less than 10% of its staff, Variety has learned.

A staff-wide Zoom was held on Wednesday afternoon where employees learned of a “small restructuring of staff,” sources close to the show tell Variety. “Entertainment Tonight” has rid much of its digital programming over the past few months, so the layoffs are described as “right-sizing” of staffing needs and “nothing more,” per an individual familiar with the situation. Less than 20 employees were laid off, but this individual says the show is not facing a “mass layoff” by any means and still has a large staff.

A spokesperson for “Entertainment Tonight” declined to comment.

Some staff members from “Entertainment Tonight” took to social media to share news on Wednesday that they had been laid off.

The head of graphics and post-production supervisor were among those laid off, in addition to producers, digital writers and the photo team, Variety hears. Two ET correspondents’ contracts were not renewed.

“Entertainment Tonight” is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who will continue to host the show. “ET” is the longest-running syndicated newsmagazine on television, having aired for over 40 years.